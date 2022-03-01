Rape and murder accused taken to hospital after complaining of pain
The murder and rape trial of a Walmer Township man who pleaded guilty to a slew of house robbery charges was put on hold on Tuesday after he complained about feeling ill.
While the nature of Mnikeli Manzi’s ailment remains unknown, Gqeberha high court judge Jannie Eksteen ordered that he be taken to Livingstone Hospital for medical attention...
