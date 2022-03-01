Police warn against bogus cops requesting bribes over fictitious charges

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Gqeberha has warned people to be wary of scamsters using its name to try extort money.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the unit had received at least five complaints during the past year from people alleging a “police officer” from the unit had phoned them saying they were suspects in rape and sexual offences cases...