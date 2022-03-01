Murder accused denies beating girlfriend
Sticking to his story, Romano Prince told the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday that he never beat his girlfriend, Rochin Campbell, and was shocked to discover her lifeless body in his home.
Opting to testify in his own defence, Prince, 34, claimed he never hit Campbell, 21, on the night of March 27 2020, and was still hurt by her death. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.