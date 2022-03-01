Murder accused denies beating girlfriend

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Sticking to his story, Romano Prince told the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday that he never beat his girlfriend, Rochin Campbell, and was shocked to discover her lifeless body in his home.



Opting to testify in his own defence, Prince, 34, claimed he never hit Campbell, 21, on the night of March 27 2020, and was still hurt by her death. ..