Lawyer speaks up for voiceless with new foundation

Non-profit group helps women get out of abusive relationships, boost their confidence and learn self-defence

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Having witnessed violence growing up, a young Gqeberha woman decided to stand up for the voiceless, obtained her law degree and started the non-profit company, Iron Rose Foundation.



Now, women can enrol in self-defence classes, be educated about seeking protection orders or getting out of abusive relationships, and young females are groomed to be more confident...