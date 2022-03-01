EMS team robbed at gunpoint as paramedics operate in fear of criminals

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



While attending to an elderly pedestrian who had been knocked over by a car, an emergency medical services (EMS) crew were held at gunpoint and robbed of their medical equipment.



The heartless criminals also robbed the elderly man either as he lay dying in the middle of the road or after he had already succumbed to his injuries from a suspected hit-and-run...