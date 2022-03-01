Education department dragged to court over non-delivery of stationery

More than 3,000 Eastern Cape schools still waiting for learner-teacher support materials for 2022 academic year

Premium By Adrienne Carlisle and Naziziphiwo Buso -

The broke education department is being taken to court on an urgent basis in a bid to force it to provide stationery and textbooks for thousands of schools in the Eastern Cape which are battling to make do without either.



Court papers suggest that seven weeks into the school year, more than 3,000 schools have still not received all their required learner-teacher support materials (LTSMs), which a group of education rights activists says is effectively denying children their constitutional right to a basic education...