Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March

Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants for March will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and continue next week.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced payments will not be made on Thursday, Friday and next Monday.

The three days will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

According to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), the old age, war veterans’ disability and care dependency grants will increase by R90 in April and a further R10 in October.

The foster care and child support grants will increase by a one-off R20 in April.