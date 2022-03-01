News

Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
01 March 2022
Sassa says applicants for the R350 Covid-19 grant should switch to bank account payments.
Sassa says applicants for the R350 Covid-19 grant should switch to bank account payments.
Image: SA government via Twitter

Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants for March will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and continue next week.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced payments will not be made on Thursday, Friday and next Monday. 

The three days will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

According to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), the old age, war veterans’ disability and care dependency grants will increase by R90 in April and a further R10 in October. 

The foster care and child support grants will increase by a one-off R20 in April.

Sapo advised beneficiaries to wait until they have received an SMS confirming their grant is available before going to collect their money.

“Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one grant can collect the grant from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket.

“If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a post office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account,” said Sapo.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger explained to TimesLIVE that Sassa allows up to five people to apply for the grant from the same phone number.

If more than one person applied for the R350 grant from the same number, then only the Post Office can pay out your grant.

If only one person applied from a number, then Pick n Pay or Boxer can pay out your grant, because these stores require a phone number for additional verification.  

Those who collect at a post office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.

Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at a post office:

March 1: 083 & 088

March 2: 084 & 089

March 9: 080 & 085

March 10: 081 & 086

March 11: 082 & 087

March 14: 083 & 088

March 15: 084 & 089

March 16: 080 & 085

March 17: 081 & 086

March 18: 082 & 087

March 22: 083 & 088

March 23: 084 & 089

March 24: 080 & 085

March 25: 081 & 086

March 28: 082 & 087

March 29: 083 & 088

March 30: 084 & 089

March 31: 080 & 085

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...

Most Read