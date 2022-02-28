Water quality, mayor’s Jik tip gets councillors hot under the collar

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson assured the city council on Monday that municipal water was safe to drink but was lambasted by councillors for urging people to add in Jik to kill bacteria.



Johnson urged residents to boil water or add a teaspoon of Jik per 20 litres of water, following the news that the city’s water supply was contaminated by bacteria after traces of total coliform and E. coli — faecal matter from either animals or humans — was discovered in test samples since at least February 7...