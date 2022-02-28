Teen tells of stone-throwing incident before murder

After a heated argument with a teenager he bumped into on the street, Romano Prince allegedly picked up five stones and threw them at the girl, with the fifth one hitting her on the side of the head, rendering her unconscious.



Reliving the events of March 10 2020, Gloria Jaftha, 18, told the Gqeberha high court on Monday that she could not recall the exact circumstances or exactly what had happened after she was allegedly assaulted by Prince...