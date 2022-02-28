Struggling South Africans hit with nearly 9% increase in food prices

South Africans are paying nearly 9% more for food compared to a year ago.

This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group and released on Monday.

The index shows the average cost of the household food basket is R4,355.70 for February.

A year ago the same basket cost R4,001.17.

According to the index, the cost has increased by 8.9% (R354.52).

However, on a month-to-month basis the cost of the basket dropped by R45.33 from R4,401.02 in January to R4,355.70 in February this year.