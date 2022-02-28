Nelson Mandela Bay at risk of losing critical loan funding

Vital projects could grind to halt if R152m withheld by Nedbank because of tardy debt collection rate

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay residents could be in for more service delivery issues, with the city on the verge of losing critical loan funding of R152m meant for infrastructure projects.



It is also at risk of losing the rest of the R750m loan from Nedbank if it fails to go after its debtors and improve its collection rate. ..