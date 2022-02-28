Life sentence for rapist who showed ‘utter disrespect’ for victims

Devon Koen

Court reporter



Showing no remorse for his actions and denying any affiliation with his victims even in the face of overwhelming DNA evidence — a Gqeberha high court judge pulled no punches when she sentenced convicted multiple rapist Khulile Mbobela to life behind bars.



The only thing judge Elna Revelas found Mbobela to have shown was “utter disrespect” for the women he hurt and humiliated...