Larger-than-life ‘Mrs Claw’ gives in to final fight

Author pays tribute to charismatic and outspoken Gqeberha character who died at 78

By Jennifer Lindridge -

A larger-than-life personality who was quick to share her views, no matter how controversial, Carole Law — better known as “Mrs Claw” — dabbled in hospitality, retail and more.



She died on Sunday evening after a short illness. She was 78...