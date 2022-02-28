Larger-than-life ‘Mrs Claw’ gives in to final fight
Author pays tribute to charismatic and outspoken Gqeberha character who died at 78
A larger-than-life personality who was quick to share her views, no matter how controversial, Carole Law — better known as “Mrs Claw” — dabbled in hospitality, retail and more.
She died on Sunday evening after a short illness. She was 78...
