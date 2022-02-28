Gauteng leads new Covid infections, SA records 2,979 patients in hospital

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 42% of which are in Gauteng.

The Western Cape accounted for 18% of infections, KwaZulu-Natal for 16%, Mpumalanga 8% and North West 7%. Free State accounted for 5%, the Eastern Cape 3%, Limpopo 2% and Northern Cape 1%.