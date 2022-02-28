Spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder hangs up his police badge

Voice of Nelson Mandela Bay police bowing out after 40 years of service

Riaan Marais

News reporter



Captain Johan Rheeder has been a household name in Gqeberha as a police spokesperson for the past 20 years, but his service to the community spans a total of four decades.



After a career including stints as a uniformed officer, detective and finally a communications officer, Rheeder will be retiring from the SA Police Service police today — the day after his 60th birthday...