Western Cape systemic test results show true impact of Covid-19 on education
The “dire” results of the 2021 systemic test in the Western Cape shows the devastating impact of Covid-19 on children, provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Sunday.
The test, conducted last October, showed a significant drop in the pass rate of grade 3, grade 6 and grade 9 pupils.
“Overall, learners have fallen up to 70% of a school year behind previous cohorts in language, and up to 106% of a year behind in mathematics,” said Schäfer.
The pass rate for mathematics of grade 3 pupils dropped by almost 14%, while for language it decreased by 8%.
The pass rate for mathematics of Grade 6 pupils decreased by 7%, while for language it dropped by 3.4%.
The grade 9 mathematics pass rate was down by 1.1% and the language pass rate dropped by 3.5%.
Schäfer said the results provided “the clearest, internationally benchmarked and independent analysis of learning losses suffered by the learners in our province.
“While we are the only province to conduct such tests, it is an indication of what the effects of this pandemic are on learners across SA.”
The 2021 results were compared to tests conducted in 2019, as testing could not take place in 2020.
“While we had previously made great progress with a steady increase in performance in years preceding 2020, these gains have unfortunately been reversed as a result of the pandemic,” said Schäfer.
She said the greatest learning losses could be seen in the foundation phase.
“We have always maintained that the loss of contact, face-to-face teaching time would affect our youngest learners the most as they do not have the same self-discipline, maturity or structure that our older learners would have to cope with rotating timetables and learning at home.”
Her department was studying the results and accompanying diagnostics with a focus on updating its learning recovery plans to address the losses.
“We already have a number of programmes under way to improve literacy and numeracy, which we are looking at expanding. In 2021 the WCED put a structured language approach in place in all three Western Cape home languages based on the science of reading.
The department is now looking at ways to incorporate extra time for reading, writing and mathematics in the foundation phase.
“Most importantly, the extent of learning loss needs to be determined at the classroom level by the teacher. The diagnostics emanating from the systemic testing will be presented as a useful aid to direct the teacher in planning learning programmes for the learners in specific skills and core competencies for each of the grades and subject areas,” explained Schäfer.
According to Schäfer, the most important way to claw back the losses was to ensure that every child was at school every day, that teaching and learning time was maximised, and that every effort was made to promote a learning culture beyond the school.
“Our administrative data from Temporary Revised Education Plans (TREPs) show that between closures and rotating timetables, 155 school days were lost in 2020 and 2021 in our province.
“It is now more critical than ever that no person or organisation disrupts schooling. In addition to violating children’s constitutional rights, disruptions will only exacerbate the existing losses and put their futures in greater jeopardy.
“I appeal to all the residents of the Western Cape not to let their personal, political, or commercial interests override our learners’ education. We all need to work together to recover from this pandemic,” said Schäfer.
