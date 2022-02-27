Western Cape systemic test results show true impact of Covid-19 on education

The “dire” results of the 2021 systemic test in the Western Cape shows the devastating impact of Covid-19 on children, provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Sunday.

The test, conducted last October, showed a significant drop in the pass rate of grade 3, grade 6 and grade 9 pupils.

“Overall, learners have fallen up to 70% of a school year behind previous cohorts in language, and up to 106% of a year behind in mathematics,” said Schäfer.

The pass rate for mathematics of grade 3 pupils dropped by almost 14%, while for language it decreased by 8%.

The pass rate for mathematics of Grade 6 pupils decreased by 7%, while for language it dropped by 3.4%.

The grade 9 mathematics pass rate was down by 1.1% and the language pass rate dropped by 3.5%.

Schäfer said the results provided “the clearest, internationally benchmarked and independent analysis of learning losses suffered by the learners in our province.

“While we are the only province to conduct such tests, it is an indication of what the effects of this pandemic are on learners across SA.”