WATCH | BMW crashes into 'spinning' vehicle and ploughs into crowd at illegal drag racing event

Two people were injured when a BMW hit a spinning vehicle, which then ploughed into a crowd that had gathered for an illegal drag race at the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue in Durban on Saturday night.

In videos circulating on social media, a vehicle is seen spinning at the intersection as traffic narrowly misses hit it.

A BMW then hits the vehicle at high speed before both vehicles plough into the crowd of onlookers.