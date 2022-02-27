Thandi Modise: 'SA hasn't officially been told of citizens requesting evacuation from Russia or Ukraine'

SA has not been informed of its citizens requiring evacuation from either Russia or Ukraine, defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise said on Sunday.

Asked about this in a media briefing by the ministers of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster in Pretoria, Modise insisted SA believed in “dialogue” to end the conflict.

“We have not officially been told that South Africans wish to be evacuated either from Ukraine or from Russia. SA believes in dialogue and we are hoping that dialogue will actually be followed in this situation. If and when the need arises we will inform ,” said Modise.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa was said to be unhappy about the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) this week calling for Russia to withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine.

Ramaphosa was believed to be “unhappy” at the strongly worded statement, with sources close to him saying it “contradicts” SA’s position on the Ukraine issue.

A highly-placed insider in the Union Buildings, who asked not to be named, told the Sunday Times: “The president did not see the statement before it was issued and he does not agree with it. There are people within Dirco with an agenda that we must be enemies with Russia.”

SA's initial statement called for mediation and dialogue to resolve the crisis. But on Thursday, amid a public uproar over SA's “soft” stance, a second stronger statement called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.