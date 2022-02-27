Plettenberg Bay teenagers face business robbery charge
Two Plettenberg Bay teenagers appeared briefly in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Friday for their alleged involvement in a business robbery.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the two suspects, aged 16 and 17, had also been in possession of a stolen firearm recovered after the robbery. ..
