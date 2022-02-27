News

Plettenberg Bay teenagers face business robbery charge

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
27 February 2022

Two Plettenberg Bay teenagers appeared briefly in the  Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Friday for their alleged involvement in a business robbery. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the two suspects, aged 16 and 17, had also been in possession of a stolen firearm recovered after the robbery.  ..

