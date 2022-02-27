Nelson Mandela Bay grade 12s smarten up with cutting-edge education system

By Naziphiwo Buso -

Hundreds of Bay pupils are the latest to benefit from the smart education technology system that is making waves in classrooms across the country.



Developed by edu-tech business Odin Education, a division of the Bay-based Jendamark Automation, the system uses a tablet that hosts curriculum-aligned content that is personalised for each user, and provides full-time online support...