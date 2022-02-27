News

Girl, 9, injured during shooting

Devon Koen
Court reporter
27 February 2022
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a nine-year-old girl was injured by a stray bullet during an alleged gang shooting on Friday night.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A nine-year-old girl was shot and injured on Friday night during an alleged gang-related shooting incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the girl was standing on the corner of Baaitjies and Deveral Roads, Helenvale, at about 8:30pm when she was struck by a stray bullet on her upper thigh.

Naidu said it is alleged two rival gangs were shooting at each other when the girl, from Schauderville, was shot.

The girl was taken to hospital by private transport where she was treated and discharged, Naidu said.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.

Most Read