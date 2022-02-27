Girl, 9, injured during shooting

A nine-year-old girl was shot and injured on Friday night during an alleged gang-related shooting incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the girl was standing on the corner of Baaitjies and Deveral Roads, Helenvale, at about 8:30pm when she was struck by a stray bullet on her upper thigh.

Naidu said it is alleged two rival gangs were shooting at each other when the girl, from Schauderville, was shot.

The girl was taken to hospital by private transport where she was treated and discharged, Naidu said.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE