‘Get out now!’ South Africans’ tales of terror and tears as they flee Ukraine

Desperate South Africans, including some students walking to the Medyka-Szeginie border post on the south-eastern side of the Ukraine, had to face assault by border police when the police decided late on Saturday night that only Ukrainian women and children would be allowed to cross the border.

According to one of the South Africans, the situation started getting tense when thousands of people were cramming into the crossing after some had waited for 60 to 70 hours to get into Poland.

Some of the students were kicked and manhandled when a stampede to get away from the police ensued. A South African woman’s leg was badly injured when she was trampled. Two of the students are now trapped in the area between the Ukrainian and Polish borders as the girl cannot move.

According to Hayley Reichert, a London-based South African expat who has been involved in various initiatives over the past decade, the South African ambassador to Poland, Nomvula Mngomezulu, is in contact with the girls and is on her way to the border post to assist the injured girl.

Reichert said on Sunday the situation in the Ukraine was getting critical, especially in the east on the Russian border. All train and bus services from there have been suspended and travelling in the rest of the country was hampered due to fuel supplies running out.

“South Africans who are still in the country need to get out as soon as possible. They need to know that the border posts to Poland are a mess and that the recommended way for them to exit the country is Uzhhorod on the Serbian/Hungarian border in the west. I am in direct contact with SA’s ambassadors in Ukraine and Hungary and they will all be able to exit at Uzhhorod.”