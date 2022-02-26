SA allocates 10 leopards, 10 rhino and 150 elephants to trophy hunters

Ten leopards, 10 black rhino and 150 elephants have been earmarked for trophy hunters in 2022, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy announced on Friday.

A statement from Creecy's department said trophy hunting creates economic incentives that promote conservation.

“It also provides a useful wildlife management tool and is used as a means to remove (mostly) excess males from a population, while revenue is generated at the same time to cover the costs of conservation efforts,” it said.

The quota of 10 leopards — seven from Limpopo, two from North West and one from KwaZulu-Natal — is informed by data from a national monitoring programme, said the statement.

“Leopard hunts will only be allowed in areas where leopard populations are stable or increasing, and only male leopards seven years of age or older may be hunted” to reduce the risk of “overharvesting”.