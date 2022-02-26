Parliament to meet finance minister over funding request

Parliament bosses will meet finance minister Enoch Godongwana to discuss a special allocation for the institution.

While no decision has been taken about the future of parliament — some buildings of which were razed by an inferno last month — National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the meeting will discuss its expenses.

She said the institution had been trying to meet Godongwana since last year to discuss the ongoing issue of a budget allocation by the executive. The meeting was likely to take place in the next two weeks.

She told a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament on Friday: “One of the things we are agreeing on when we talk together is that there may be a possibility that the National Treasury may have to pass a special appropriation bill for parliament for us to do some of the things we are meant to do as a result of the destruction by this fire.

“Those are the issues that will be determined by him. The minister of finance actually is ready to have a special appropriation bill for parliament to deal with the challenges we have,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.