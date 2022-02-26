Makgoba backs pope's call for day of prayer and fasting over Ukraine

The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, on Saturday supported Pope Francis's call for prayer and fasting on March 2 — Ash Wednesday — for peace in Ukraine.

In an appeal to Anglicans on his blog, Makgoba also called for a high-level peace initiative, a ceasefire and dialogue.

“In the worldwide church we need an indaba theology, an ubuntu ethic, and action based on indaba and ubuntu to inform our interventions to end this sad war and the frightening prospect of nuclear escalation,” said Makgoba.

“I support Pope Francis's call for prayer and fasting on Ash Wednesday, and I call on Anglicans across Southern Africa to pray for Ukraine and Russia, to join others in praying, and to join calls for real indaba for the sake of those who suffer.”