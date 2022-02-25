Water now safe to drink, says Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality claims the water quality crisis has been resolved.

However, it is cautioning residents to continue boiling water at least until Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, the city said all the samples taken and tested since Thursday had confirmed that there were no longer any traces of contamination in the water system.

Among the noted remedial measures was the temporary decommissioning of the Grassridge water treatment which was identified as the source of the contamination.

Traces of total coliform and E. coli- faecal matter, either from animal or humans, has been detected in the Bay’s water supply since February 7.

On Thursday, acting water and infrastructure director Joseph Tsatsire said the city water was free of all E. coli, but the levels of total coliform were still high and did not meet standards.

“Inasmuch as our water is clear of a health hazard, we plead with residents to be patient with us for a window period of a day or two, by continuing to boil and disinfect their tap water.

“We expect things to be back to normal by Sunday,” Tsatsire said.

With the closure of the Grassridge treatment plant, more pressure is expected on the city’s water.

Almost 50 megalitres are pumped from the plant per day and areas in the western suburbs may face more severe water shortages.

“We urge our residents to drastically decrease their water usage so we can make sure we avoid dry taps.

“Dry taps do not only affect general hygiene, they also negatively affect our infrastructure, which leads to a risk to our water safety,” he said.

The city said it had also increased the dosage of chlorine at all the reservoirs that experienced microbiological failures, which had led to improvements in the water quality.

