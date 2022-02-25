Wake up — there’s a water leak under your nose!

A leak less than 200m from the front doors of Gqeberha’s City Hall has been spewing water for about three weeks — and absolutely nothing has been done about it, despite the metro’s water crisis.



Central resident Gary Naidu has struggled to get through to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s customer service call centre phone number to report the leak...