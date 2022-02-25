News

TikTokking trucker confesses to hoax highway lion video

By Guy Rogers - 25 February 2022

He thought it would be a roaring success, but he was barking up the wrong tree.

A truck driver has confessed that the video of a lion prowling alongside the N10, which went viral on social media and led to a major search last week, was in fact a bad joke he devised on TikTok...

