Sparkling new school for Motherwell

Pupils, parents and teachers over the moon about R89m upgrade

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



After all the doom and gloom at the start of the school year, hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils finally received some relief when the new Mfesane Secondary School was handed over to the community.



After five years of waiting, there was jubilation at the school in Motherwell on Thursday when the Eastern Cape education department officially handed over the R89m school. ..