Sparkling new school for Motherwell
Pupils, parents and teachers over the moon about R89m upgrade
After all the doom and gloom at the start of the school year, hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils finally received some relief when the new Mfesane Secondary School was handed over to the community.
After five years of waiting, there was jubilation at the school in Motherwell on Thursday when the Eastern Cape education department officially handed over the R89m school. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.