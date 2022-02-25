Shooting victim drives himself to hospital with bullet in chest

‘I’ve been through worse,’ says security boss shot three times in Kwazakhele

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



He could not dial 10111 because the blood from his bullet wounds covered his phone’s screen, so Silvano Recchia climbed back into his car and drove himself to hospital with a bullet still lodged in his chest and two gunshot wounds through his wrist.



While he was racing from Kwazakhele to the Netcare Greenacres Hospital, the 49-year-old focused all his energy on staying awake, fearing that he might lose consciousness and cause an accident...