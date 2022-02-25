News

Nelson Mandela Bay still murky on water quality

Officials play down link of supply to illness, but still recommend boiling it

Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
25 February 2022

While distancing itself from scores of children falling ill in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality has insisted tap water is free of all E. coli — yet has urged residents to keep boiling it.

The city’s water was contaminated by bacteria after traces of total coliform and E. coli — faecal matter from either animals or humans — was discovered in test samples since at least February 7...

