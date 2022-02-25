Nelson Mandela Bay business chamber welcomes Nersa’s 9.6% electricity tariff hike

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has welcomed the approval by energy regulator Nersa of a 9.6% tariff increase for electricity for 2022.

Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the increase was significantly lower than it had expected.

“While this is above the inflation rate, this is much lower than what we were expecting, given Eskom’s request for a 20% increase,” Van Huyssteen said.

The National Energy Regulator of SA announced the approval for the tariff increase on Thursday.

Van Huyssteen said she believed the Bay chamber’s submission via Nersa’s public participation process and other engagements had contributed positively to the outcome.

“In particular, our arguments around Eskom’s inflated asset base and the poor performance of its existing generation capacity would have had a bearing on this,” she said.

But Van Huyssteen cautioned that higher electricity prices could still be implemented because municipal tariffs would be decided on only in June.

Municipalities will debate the tariff, along with their annual budgets between May and June.

“Given the massive electricity losses and inefficiencies, we are not protected from potential increases of up to 20%.

“Additionally it is important to note that the base tariffs of municipalities are too high and require a downward rectification.

“Arising from the Eskom tariff decision, Nersa will now determine a guideline percentage increase applicable for municipalities for the 2022 period,” she said.

The Bay chamber, along with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce, turned to the courts in January to challenge the municipal tariff methodology used by Nersa to determine and approve electricity tariffs.

The matter is still before the court.

“Given this, our electricity challenge continues and will focus on the principle of how the base of the existing tariffs to municipal customers is constructed,” Van Huyssteen said.

