Multiple rapist to be sentenced on Monday

Two-year spell out on bail comes to an end as man taken into custody

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



After being out on bail for almost two years, a Motherwell man will have to grow accustomed to his new home behind bars after he was found guilty on Friday on four counts of rape.



Khulile Mbobela was taken into custody after Gqeberha high court judge Elna Revelas delivered her guilty verdict. ..