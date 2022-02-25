Multiple rapist to be sentenced on Monday
Two-year spell out on bail comes to an end as man taken into custody
After being out on bail for almost two years, a Motherwell man will have to grow accustomed to his new home behind bars after he was found guilty on Friday on four counts of rape.
Khulile Mbobela was taken into custody after Gqeberha high court judge Elna Revelas delivered her guilty verdict. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.