Mother jailed for 18 years for rape, attempted murder of her son aged 3

A mother has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder, rape and sexual offences committed against her son when he was only three years old.

The 31-year-old woman was sentenced in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The Mangaung metro family violence child protection and sexual offences unit used the testimony of the elder brother, who was nine years old at the time the offences were committed, to achieve justice for his younger brother who was only three years old,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, was sentenced to eight years for attempted murder and three separate sentences of three years on the lesser charges.

“All these sentences were wholly suspended for five years. The court sentenced the accused to 18 years' imprisonment on count five, rape. All other sentences will run concurrently with the rape sentence,” said Covane.

The crimes happened during 2018.

TimesLIVE