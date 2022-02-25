Gauteng’s murder rate is the highest in the past five years

Gunmen killing multiple victims in shootings led to a surge in Gauteng’s murder rate in the last months of 2021.

The rate of murder in Gauteng increased by 18.3%, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said in a presentation of the 2021/2022 Q3 Gauteng crime statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Friday. This is the highest in five years.

Of the 1,570 people killed in the quarter, 189 were women and 37 were children.

Mawela said 41 cases of murder registered during the same period were related to domestic violence. Twenty-three females were killed, while 18 victims were males.

When looking at a sample of 1,280 cases, the top three contributing factors for murders were: