Gauteng crime: 3,033 sexual offences reported in three months

More than 3,000 sexual offences were recorded in Gauteng in the third quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela presented the Q3 provincial crime statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Friday.

Sexual offences include rape, sexual assault and sexual contact. The Q3 figure — 3,033 — was 243 fewer than the same period in 2020/2021.

Mawela attributed the reduction to measures put in place such as enhanced partnerships with communities and NGOs, awareness campaigns, suspect tracing operations and successful convictions.

“These successes are communicated through the available channels of the media to serve as a deterrent to those who have intentions to commit rape,” he said.