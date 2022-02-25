Family robbed at gunpoint at Forest Hill Cemetery

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Another grieving Gqeberha family’s visit to the Forest Hill Cemetery turned into a nightmare when they were attacked by armed robbers earlier this week.



Faith Naidoo, 24, visited the cemetery with her family and their grieving friends in two vehicles at about 4pm on Sunday and, just as they were preparing to leave, they were approached by a man who appeared “from nowhere” and drew a gun on them...