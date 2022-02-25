Expelled Bay Defenders Of the People members hit back at party bosses

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



A cohort of recently expelled Defenders Of the People members have lashed out at their political bosses, accusing them of trying to push their selfish interests.



At a press conference at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Friday, the DOP members were adamant that the decision by their national bosses to expel them was illegal. ..