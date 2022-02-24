Street market will mark Makana Tourism’s rebranding
Everything from street food to thrift stores and live entertainment will be on display at the inaugural Makhanda street market this weekend.
The two-day festival, hosted by Makana Tourism, also serves as the launch platform for the organisation’s new Makana Tourism Board, which seeks to uplift tourism activity in the region...
