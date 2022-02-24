Special new resident joins Knysna’s Rasta community

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



As Bob Marley songs played in the background, the covers were drawn off a 2.2m statue of Haile Selassie in Judah Square in Knysna which has become the centrepiece of SA’s largest Rastafarian community.



Wednesday’s handover was the culmination of a combined initiative between Visit Knysna (destination marketing), the Knysna municipality (destination management and economic development) and the Knysna Art Society, aimed at creating interactive art and public spaces in key locations. ..