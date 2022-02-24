Soweto community leaders knew of July 2021 unrest before it happened and warned the police

A Soweto community leader who represents the Bahlali Baduli non-profit organisation on Thursday told the SA Human Rights Commission that community leaders had known about the looming July 2021 unrest before it erupted.

“Community leaders warned the police about the imminent threat but nothing was done,” said Themba Makhubela.

He claimed that the police were highly incapacitated before the unrest broke out, despite there being intelligence on the ground about what was coming.

The July 2021 unrest, which began in KwaZulu-Natal, quickly spread to Gauteng and led to widespread looting of shops and malls, the destruction of several establishments and warehousing, and also resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people.

The disorder was allegedly sparked by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.