Serial house robber pleads guilty to slew of charges

Walmer man admits to 19 serious counts, but denies murdering elderly Summerstrand woman

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



For years, a Walmer township man terrorised homeowners as he broke into eight houses, tying up some of his victims before robbing them — and in some cases assaulting them and threatening them with violence.



Mnikeli Manzi, 31, may have escaped prosecution had he not stopped for a drink of milk during the robberies, leaving his DNA on milk cartons and in other cases leaving touch DNA on items used in the commission of his crimes. ..