SA beats budget blues

Godongwana announces tax relief, R182bn windfall boosted by mining boom

By Siyamtanda Capa, Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Michael Kimberley - 24 February 2022

There were winners and losers in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s inaugural budget speech on Wednesday as a mining commodity bonanza has helped cut debt and aid the poor while struggling state-owned enterprises have been put on notice by the National Treasury.

Godongwana also called for public sector wage restructuring as the government moves to reduce the risk to the improved  economic outlook...

