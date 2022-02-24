Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini gets a salute fit for a king at KZN state of the province address
Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini received a standing ovation and a salute fit for a king when he arrived at the KwaZulu-Natal state of the province address in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce had to ask premier Sihle Zikalala to pause his speech for the arrival of the prince, who is one of the nominees to ascend to the throne after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
While it was a short entrance, it became eventful when Misuzulu KaZwelithini received a salute reserved for the king.
The Zulu Royalty is here - the Premier had to pause for the grand entrance for Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithi (nominated to be King)— ZimasaMatiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) February 24, 2022
He can't in inyosi yeSilo ubaba uMdletshe #KZNSOPA2022 pic.twitter.com/shmhL9ebJz
The prince has not yet been crowned, as a section of the royal family has nominated another candidate.
The legislature opening is usually held over two days, with the first day reserved for an address by the Zulu king and the second day for the premier.
Misuzulu KaZwelithini had to settle for the salute.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.