Omotoso trial must end, defence tells court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Timothy Omotoso’s defence team went on the offensive on Thursday, claiming there had already been a failure of justice and the rape and human trafficking trial of the Nigerian pastor should end.



Defence attorney Peter Daubermann was speaking in response to arguments by advocate Chris Mouton SC, representing the state, in Omotoso’s application for leave to appeal against Gqeberha high court judge Irma Schoeman’s decision not to declare a mistrial...