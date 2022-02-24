Murder accused confessed to me, claims ex-cellmate

Mention of a stolen watch sold for drugs to a prison warden and an apparent confession to a fellow awaiting-trial inmate caused a stir in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday during the trial of murder accused Mnikeli Manzi.



Convicted house robber turned state witness Bongani Njejula told the court Manzi had allegedly told him he and two other men had broken into a house in Summerstrand and sexually assaulted and murdered an elderly woman before making off with valuables...