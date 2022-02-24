Murder accused confessed to me, claims ex-cellmate
Mention of a stolen watch sold for drugs to a prison warden and an apparent confession to a fellow awaiting-trial inmate caused a stir in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday during the trial of murder accused Mnikeli Manzi.
Convicted house robber turned state witness Bongani Njejula told the court Manzi had allegedly told him he and two other men had broken into a house in Summerstrand and sexually assaulted and murdered an elderly woman before making off with valuables...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.