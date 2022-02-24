News

Journalism in apartheid explored at Plettenberg Bay festival

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 24 February 2022

Alternative media had an important role in the apartheid struggle and continues to hold an important role today — despite the often banal and sometimes disastrously inaccurate reporting that happens at times.

That is the view of Arena Eastern Cape newspapers editor-in-chief  Chiara Carter, who was speaking at the third Watercourse Plett History Festival on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun: Driving An F1 Car On The GP Ice Race ...

Most Read