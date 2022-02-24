Journalism in apartheid explored at Plettenberg Bay festival

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Alternative media had an important role in the apartheid struggle and continues to hold an important role today — despite the often banal and sometimes disastrously inaccurate reporting that happens at times.



That is the view of Arena Eastern Cape newspapers editor-in-chief Chiara Carter, who was speaking at the third Watercourse Plett History Festival on Thursday...