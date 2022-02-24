Hacker gets correctional supervision sentence for R350,000 fraud

A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to three years of correctional supervision and ordered to pay back the R350,000 he defrauded a woman of in 2017 after hacking into her computer.

Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, was sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Ntsala had hacked into the woman’s computer while she was visiting her daughter in Germany.

He then sent an email to the woman, pretending to be her broker who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350,000 on her behalf.

“Upon rece­iving the email requ­esting the authorisa­tion of the amount previously agreed upon, knowing the deal between herself and her broker, the victim authori­sed the amount of R3­50​,000,” Mgolodela said.

“Thereafter, the victim contacted the broker, checking if everything was in order, but the bro­ker had no knowledge about the investmen­t.”

Mgolodela said the matter had been repor­ted to the Hawks for investigation, which resulted in Ntsala’s arrest in Rustenberg on January 28 2021.

He was released on R2,000 bail by the Gqeberha court and after a series of appearances was conv­icted on October 14 2021.

He was ordered to pay the woman R10​,000 immediate­ly, and then R3,500 a month until the R35­0​,000 was paid in fu­ll.

