Hacker gets correctional supervision sentence for R350,000 fraud
A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to three years of correctional supervision and ordered to pay back the R350,000 he defrauded a woman of in 2017 after hacking into her computer.
Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, was sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Ntsala had hacked into the woman’s computer while she was visiting her daughter in Germany.
He then sent an email to the woman, pretending to be her broker who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350,000 on her behalf.
“Upon receiving the email requesting the authorisation of the amount previously agreed upon, knowing the deal between herself and her broker, the victim authorised the amount of R350,000,” Mgolodela said.
“Thereafter, the victim contacted the broker, checking if everything was in order, but the broker had no knowledge about the investment.”
Mgolodela said the matter had been reported to the Hawks for investigation, which resulted in Ntsala’s arrest in Rustenberg on January 28 2021.
He was released on R2,000 bail by the Gqeberha court and after a series of appearances was convicted on October 14 2021.
He was ordered to pay the woman R10,000 immediately, and then R3,500 a month until the R350,000 was paid in full.
