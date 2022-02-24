Government a step closer to ending state of disaster: Phaahla

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed that the government is a step closer to finalising regulations that could see the national state of disaster lifted soon.

“We are almost at the tail end of finalising this matter ... We are hoping that by next week there should be a national coronavirus command council [NCCC] meeting where alternative regulations can be presented [by health and other departments],” said Phaahla.

The minister was briefing journalists on Thursday in his capacity as the co-chair of the social protection, community and human development (SPCHD) cluster after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

During his address, Ramaphosa assured the nation that the national state of disaster would be lifted “soon”.

In an interview with the Sunday Times after Ramaphosa’s address, Phaahla said once the state of disaster was lifted it would mean that “if the bulk of those controls have to be under the National Health Act, the minister of health would then be the regulator”.