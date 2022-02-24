Court reduces vigilante killer's life sentence to 20 years

A man who beat to death a suspected thief — breaking a brick in the process and using a golf club — has had his life sentence for murder reduced on appeal to 20 years in jail.

A full bench of the high court in Pretoria said in a judgment passed last week that the trial court misdirected itself by not ordering a pre-sentencing report and was therefore not in a position to exercise proper judicial sentencing discretion.

Being sentenced to life imprisonment means one will only be considered for parole after serving 25 years behind bars, while other offenders can be considered for parole after serving half of their sentences.

The offence for which Phillip Sithole, 40, was convicted occurred on June 15 2018 at Ekangala in the City of Tshwane, when he and another man killed Thabo Sibanyoni.

Sibanyoni was suspected of having stolen a water pump and battery from Sithole’s vehicle. When confronted, Sibanyoni denied knowing anything about the stolen items.

Sithole started slapping Sibanyoni without saying anything, then picked up and threw bricks at him. Holding a brick in his hand, he hit him three times on the head until the brick broke.